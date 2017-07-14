Retro: The player who upset both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United

Sheffield Wednesday agreed a fee of £3m for midfielder David Hopkin from Crystal Palace on this day in 1997.

But they were up against bids from Leeds United and others.

The Scot, who had also played for Chelsea, eventually plumped for Elland Road.

Earlier that year, Hopkin scored a 90th minute winner in the 1997 First Division play-off final against Sheffield United, to put Palace into the Premier League.

He finished his playing career at Greenock Morton.

Also on this day, in 2013, Ritchie Humphreys, who played 67 games for Wednesday, signed a one-year contract with Chesterfield.