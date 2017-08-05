Search

Retro: Sheffield United’s brief dalliance with Nigel Spackman, 20 years ago

Nigel Spackman,new Manager of Sheffield United in 1997, with Mike McDonald left and Charles Green right.
On this day, two decades ago, Nigel Spackman was appointed as manager at Sheffield United.

He had been caretaker gaffer after Howard Kendall had upped sticks and left the Blades.

He didn’t last long at a time when financially-struggling United were forced into selling their best players like top scorers Jan Åge Fjørtoft and Brian Deane.

Spackman had himself played 24 games of the club.

The 56-year-old went on to manage Barnsley for a short time.

Now he mainly does media work.