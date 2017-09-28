Retro picture: Where it all began for former Sheffield United prospect Kyle Naughton

Today is a significant date in the calendar for the Kyle Naughton, pictured (right) here in his Leicester City days, competing with Ched Evans, then playing with Sheffield United in the 2010-11 season.

Bramall Lane Academy graduate Naughton, who left the club in 2009, had made his first start for Sheffield United in their 2–1 victory over Watford on this day in 2008.

Sheffield-born Naughton, now 28, is now with Premier League club Swansea City, who signed him in 2015 for a reported £5 million.

Naughton has had a lucrative career since leaving United, playing for Tottenham, Middlesbrough and Norwich City.