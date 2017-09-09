Ratings: How did Sheffield United's players fare in their victory over Sunderland?

Sheffield United were well worth their victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this afternoon, running out 2-1 victors.
But how did their players fare? Danny Hall gives his player ratings.
Jamal Blackman - 7. Untroubled throughout as far as shots went, but his kicking and handling under pressure were fine. Had little chance with Sunderland's late goal
Kieron Freeman - 7.5. Excellent in both attack and defence. Looked more today like the Freeman who excelled last season
Chris Basham - 7.5. Rock solid at the right side of the defensive three, and brought the ball out with confidence too
Jake Wright - 7.5. A typical Jake Wright performance. Dealt well with the little threat Sunderland offered, and organised those around him.
Jack O'Connell - 7.5. Excellent at both facets of the game as ever. Got forward at will in the first half to support Stevens
Enda Stevens - 7. Had more influence in the first half, did his job well in the second as Sunderland pushed on more. A solid performer at this level.
John Fleck - 8. What a footballer. Seemed to have seconds more time than any other player on the pitch. Dominated his battle with Didier Ndong in the middle of the park.
Paul Coutts - 8. Invention and industry combined, Coutts showed once again why he's such an integral part of this United side
Mark Duffy - 7.5. Showed some nice touches and produced a delicious driven cross that just evaded Stevens in the first half.
Billy Sharp - 7. A quiet game for the skipper, who did set up Donaldson for his first goal. Replaced by Brooks in the second half.
Clayton Donaldson - 9. What a debut. He harried all afternoon and chased loose balls, and when he got chances how he took them. His finish for the second goal, from Brooks' excellent pass, was particularly exquisite.
Subs: John Lundstram - 7. Came on to shore up United and did his job, distributing the ball well
David Brooks - 8. Looked bright and busy from the first touch. A superb throughball to set up Donaldson's second
Ched Evans - 7. Went close when his deflected shot hit the crossbar, and led the line well for the 15 minutes or so he was on the field.
