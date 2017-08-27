Ratings: How did Sheffield United's players fare in their 3-1 victory over Derby County?

Have your say

Sheffield United made it three home wins from three home Championship games yesterday with an impressive 3-1 victory over Derby County at Bramall Lane yesterday.

But who was United's man of the match? Our man at the game, Danny Hall, gives his ratings.

Jamal Blackman - 7. Relatively untroubled apart from the goal and one save from Vydra. Ran length of pitch to celebrate the third

Kieron Freeman - 7. Better than in recent weeks, he was sound defensively and also had a hand in United’s second goal

Chris Basham - 7. Another solid home display from Basham, whose mobility at centre half is a key component of United’s side

Jake Wright - 7. Coped well with a potentially tricky forward line. Does the basics well and brings calmness to the back line

Jack O'Connell - 7.5. Excellent, both defensively and going forward too. Brushed Vydra off in a tackle that was almost man-v-boy

Enda Stevens - 7.5. Continued his decent start to life at Bramall Lane. Competed well, and helped set up Sharp’s second goal

John Fleck - 8. In the running for man of the match. His covering tackle to deny Vydra an equaliser was a really key moment

Paul Coutts - 8.5. Man of the match. Coutts ran the show against his old club and proved his worth to United once again

Mark Duffy - 8. Followed up good Barnsley display with another decent showing before tiring late on. Always looks busy

Billy Sharp - 8. Can’t cut it in the Championship? After five games, he’s the joint leading scorer. Say no more, really!

Caolan Lavery - 7. Put himself about, but was taken off after a rather nasty clash of heads with Derby’s Marcus Olsson

SUBS: Samir Carruthers - 7. Did well for his short time on field and protected the ball, but picked up a calf injury and went off again

John Lundstram - 7. In a cameo just short of 20 minutes, Lundstram put in hist most promising display since joining United

Ched Evans - 7. Replaced Lavery and held the ball up well, helping preserve United’s lead and showing impressive strength

Not used: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Daniel Lafferty, Jake Eastwood, David Brooks

Derby County: Carson 5, Wisdom 6, Keogh 6, Davies 6, Olsson 6, Huddlestone 5, Johnson 5, Russell 5 (Lawrence 57, 6), Vydra 6, Weimann 6 (Bryson 71, 6), Nugent 5 (Martin 57, 6). Not used: Baird, Pearce, Butterfield, Mitchell.

Attendance: 26,202