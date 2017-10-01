Ratings: How did Sheffield United's players fare in their 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest?

Have your say

Sheffield United slipped out of the Championship's automatic promotion places after a 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest yesterday.

But how did United's players fare? Here, Danny Hall gives his ratings from the game.

Jamal Blackman 6 Can hardly be blamed for either Forest goal, and made a smart save later on to deny Cummings a second goal



George Baldock 6 Looked bright early on and had a bit of joy down the right hand side, but went off injured with a calf problem



Chris Basham 6 Reverted back to defence but later moved to wing back. Basham was hurt after superb tackle on Traore



Cameron Carter-Vickers 6 Like rest of defence, caught out by deflection for Forest’s winner. Hit post with a header late in the game



Mark Duffy was United's stand-out performer

Jack O'Connell 7 The best of United’s centre-halves, O’Connell defended well against lively threats and got forward, too



Enda Stevens 7 A constant threat in the first half and gave Darikwa a torrid time. Set up United’s goal with a superb cross



Paul Coutts 7 Kept United ticking over but lack of pace led to him picking up his fifth booking of season, meaning a ban



John Fleck 7 Terrible mistake for Forest’s equaliser but didn’t hide after that, always showing for the ball under pressure



John Lundstram 7 An impressive full league debut for the ex-Oxford man, who finished well after timing run into box perfectly



Mark Duffy 8 United’s man of the match. Forest simply couldn’t cope with him early on and almost netted another stunner



Clayton Donaldson 6 Coming back from injury, Donaldson looked more than rusty and was rightly taken off, replaced by Clarke



Subs: Jake Wright 7 Replaced Baldock and helped bring a calming influence to United’s defence. Invariably United are better with him



David Brooks 6 A few bright flashes, but maybe too much to expect the starlet to have an influence in every game at this stage



Leon Clarke 6 Surprisingly on the bench after four goals in two games, Clarke harried and pressed but couldn’t get another

Not used: Simon Moore, Billy Sharp, Daniel Lafferty, Samir Carruthers.

Forest: Jordan Smith 7, Michael Mancienne 6, Armand Traore 6, Liam Bridcutt 6, Daryl Murphy 7, Ben Osborn 6, Danny Fox 6, Kieran Dowell 6, Tendayi Darikwa 7, Jason Cummings 7, Joe Worrall 6. Subs: Andreas Bouchalakis (for Fox 46, 6), Zac Clough (for Dowell 80, 6), Ben Brereton (76, 6). Not used: Stephen Henderson, Eric Lichaj, Barrie McKay, Tyler Walker

Attendance: 25,700