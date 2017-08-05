Ratings: How did Sheffield United's players fare in their 1-0 victory over Brentford this afternoon?

Sheffield United started their Championship campaign in fine fashion this afternoon, beating Brentford 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

But how did our writer Danny Hall rate the players? Here, he gives his player ratings from the game.

Jamal Blackman - 8. A few nervy moments with his kicking early on, but a good save early on from Lasse Vibe will have helped his confidence. Then, an absolutely superb piece of work helped preserve United's lead when he somehow foiled Neal Maupay, after the substitute had appeared to round him. A promising start for the Chelsea loanee.

Kieron Freeman - 7. Understandably didn't get as far forward as he did at times last season, but put a real shift in.

Chris Basham - 8.5. My man of the match. Basham was everywhere and against Brentford's threats - on the deck early on, and in the air later on - he stood up to everything. Showed exactly why he is a firm fixture in United's defence - exactly the whole-hearted character United need.

Richard Stearman - 7.5. Solid on the deck and in the air, Stearman showed his Championship experience near the end - he knew when to put his foot on the ball, and he knew when to clear his lines. An invaluable signing, on this evidence at least.

Jack O'Connell - 8. Against his former club, O'Connell was solid and a superb tackle to deny Vibe, when he appeared to have the freedom of Bramall Lane to score, was superb. Another player who should have no trouble stepping up into the Championship.

Enda Stevens - 7.5. A promising debut from the former Portsmouth man, who linked up well with Coutts and Sharp on the left wing in the first half. His influence waned a little as United were forced back to defend their lead, but his signing certainly strengthens the options at Chris Wilder's disposal.

Paul Coutts - 8. Picked up where he left off last season, dictating the play and using his clever body movement to find space. Coutts should find he has even more time in the Championship this season, and he and John Fleck will again prove vital to United's chances of success.

John Fleck - 7.5. Struggled to really impose himself as he did at times last season, but hit the post with a superb free-kick. One pass, a volley out to Stevens on the wing, provided a roar of approval from the Bramall Lane crowd who know they are watching a proper footballer at work.

Samir Carruthers - 8. Excellent. Carruthers is one of those players who tends to make something happen more often than not, when he picks up the ball. Rarely goes through the motions and plays a pass for the sake of it. Went off to a deserved standing ovation.

Leon Clarke - 7.5. No goal for Clarke today - his effort was, wrongly, chalked off for offside - but he did provide the assist for Sharp's goal, after misjudging his touch completely. Harried the Brentford defence throughout, and showed an intelligence to his play. Deserves to keep the shirt.

Billy Sharp - 7.5. Another game, another goal for United's talismanic striker. Sharp had the ball in the net a second time following Fleck's free-kick, but it was ruled out for offside. A tireless worker and in the right place at the right time once again. Who said he can't score goals in the Championship?

Subs: Caolan Lavery - 7.5. Brought on to stretch the Brentford defence and give United an outlet. Lavery's pace and power will mean he plays a part this season.

John Lundstram - 7. Neat and tidy, Lundstram shored up United and certainly loves a tackle.