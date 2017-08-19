Ratings: How did Sheffield United's players fare in their 1-0 victory over Barnsley?

Sheffield United returned to winning ways this afternoon with a fine 1-0 derby victory over Barnsley at Bramall Lane.

But who was United's man of the match? Our man Danny Hall gives his player ratings below.

Jamal Blackman - 6. A relative spectator for much of the game, Blackman's kicking was still a little off but he showed good awareness and composure a couple of times to come off his line and claim the ball.

Kieron Freeman - 6. Another below-par display from Freeman, who has struggled so far to replicate his own heights of last season. Did at least improve in the second half.

Chris Basham - 7. Two good early challenges helped to settle any lingering nerves from two disappointing displays. And a superb cross across the face of the Barnsley box so nearly produced a second for Sharp.

Jake Wright - 8. My man of the match. United didn't miss Richard Stearman at all, as Wright did exactly what Wright does - organise the back three, and get his body in the way of shots.

Jack O'Connell - 7. Excellent defensively and going forward, too. Nearly scored with a free header from a corner.

Enda Stevens - 7. Looked promising. Linked up well early on with Fleck to set up a Sharp chance, which Davies saved superbly. Produced a great driven first-time cross soon after. Always wants to get forward and be positive.

John Fleck - 7. Busy, and showed a few neat touches and also meaty challenges. Will become a real asset once he gets used to the pace of the Championship.

Paul Coutts - 7.5. The better of United's two central midfielders. Used the ball well, and also utilised his body strength to shield it when necessary. Some superb cross-field balls when the game became stretched.

Mark Duffy - 8. Unlucky not to be my man of the match. Duffy was excellent on the ball and also showed his determination early on when he tracked back to snuff out a possible Reds break.

Billy Sharp - 7. Another game, another goal for Sharp who led the line well after Clarke was sent off.

Leon Clarke - 5. United's best player, winning flick-ons and making a nuisance of himself, before he got tangled up with MacDonald and was sent off. United lose him for at least three games now, giving the likes of Ched Evans and Caolan Lavery a chance to establish themselves in his absence.

Subs: David Brooks - 7. Bright and busy, Brooks had a good effort blocked and then was desperately unlucky to be denied his first Blades goal, when his shot squirmed through Davies, rolled agonisingly across the goal-line and hit the post. A real player.

Ched Evans - 6. Received a good reception when he came on and showed a few decent touches, but also gave the ball away frustratingly when United were trying to play out the game late on.

Barnsley: Davies 7, McCarthy 6 (Ugbo 46, 6), Williams 6, MacDonald 5, Hammill 6, Bradshaw 6 (Thiam 79, 6), Moncur 6 (Pinnock 46, 6), Jackson 6, Potts 6, Pearson 6, Hedges 6. Not used: Townsend, Barnes, Mowatt, Bird.

Referee: Tim Robinson - 7. Had no other option than to dismiss both Clarke and MacDonald after consulting his assistant. Let down by his assistant on a couple of awful offside calls, but generally did well.