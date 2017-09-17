Ratings: How did Sheffield United's players fare in their 1-0 defeat to Norwich City

Have your say

Sheffield United's long unbeaten home record was shattered on Saturday as Norwich City beat them 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

But how did United's players fare? Danny Hall gives his ratings from the game.

Jamal Blackman 6: Made a couple of routine saves and had little chance with winning goal, Yanic Wildschut striking it cleanly

Kieron Freeman 5: Seemed to take a whack to the ribs before he was taken off. Must be a doubt for Sunday’s derby at Owls

Chris Basham 7: One of United’s better players, always willing to get forward early on and defended well throughout

Jake Wright 6: An uncharacteristically panicked display from the normally unruffled Wright. Gave ball away in key areas

Jack O'Connell 6: Recovered well to bail out Wright after he gave the ball away early in the game. Got forward like usual

Enda Stevens 6: One of his quieter displays in a United shirt. Struggled to get going and was taken off for Thomas later on

John Fleck 6.5: A mixed bag. Heavily involved early on as United pressed, but was quiet later on. Booked for a poor challenge

Paul Coutts 7: United’s captain for the day tried to drive his side on throughout. Could have been sent off for a flying arm

Mark Duffy 6.5: Made a promising start but faded, and paid the price for a lack of options on bench by playing 75 minutes

David Brooks 8: Far and away United’s best player. Fashioned a great chance to score and showed some great touches

Ched Evans 6: Said in the programme he is 70 per cent fit and played like it. Put in two excellent crosses late on but quiet

Subs: Nathan Thomas 6: Replaced Stevens for his Blades league and looked quick and direct, but cross didn’t beat the first man

Samir Carruthers 6: Linked up well with sub and good pal Baldock, and helped United pile the pressure on for an equalising goal

George Baldock 6: Showed that if Freeman is missing for Sunday’s derby, United have a very capable deputy to call upon

Not used: John Lundstram, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Daniel Lafferty, Jake Eastwood

Norwich: Angus Gunn 5, Ivo Pinto 6, Christoph Zimmermann 6, Cameron Jerome 7, Josh Murphy 6 (James Husband 60, 6), Timm Klose 7, Yanic Wildschut 7 (Marley Watkins 78, 6), Marco Stiepermann 6, Tom Trybull 6, James Maddison 7 (Grant Hanley 86, 6), Alex Tettey 6.

Not used: Harrison Reed, Mario Vrancic, Wes Hoolahan, Michael McGovern

Referee: Scott Duncan 4: Terrible. Lost control and was weak