Purple reign: Champions Sheffield United reveal new eye-catching away kit

Sheffield United have revealed their new away kit for the upcoming season and it's not exactly one for the purists.

The Blades will wear a fetching purple shirt on their travels this campaign, teamed with white shorts and white socks.

The kit will be worn for the first time tonight when United make the short trip to the New York Stadium to face Rotherham United in a pre-season friendly.

Made by Adidas and priced at £45 for an adult shirt and from £35 for juniors it available now to pre-order.