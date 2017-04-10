Search

Promotion in Pictures: Scenes from Sixfields as Sheffield United celebrate going up

Sheffield United fans celebrating their side's promotion to the Championship

Sheffield United fans celebrating their side's promotion to the Championship

0
Have your say

Sheffield United players and fans turned Sixfields red and white on Saturday as victory over Northampton Town sealed promotion to the Championship.

Here's how the photographers from Sport Image and PA captured the memorable occasion.

Back to the top of the page