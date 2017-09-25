Pride, passion and damn good players - SEVEN Sheffield United talking points from the 4-2 derby victory over Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield United made derby-day history after smashing four goals past Wednesday for the first time in Sunday's clash at Hillsborough.

Here are SEVEN talking points from a Blades perspective.

WHO NEEDS BILLY SHARP?

United do, of course, with their talismanic skipper netting 30 goals last season and four goals this. But in his absence with injury, former Owl Leon Clarke stepped up to lead the line and rammed the taunts from the home fans back down their throats with two goals and an assist. He could, and probably should, have added a third when he shanked an effort over the bar after great work from David Brooks but showed both character and ability to seize upon another Wednesday defensive howler and lift the ball over Keiren Westwood for his second, and United's fourth.

WEDNESDAY WERE DEFENSIVELY AWFUL

But that shouldn't detract from the quality of United's play. Chris Wilder, the United boss, warned in the week that his side were dangerous and so they proved. From the minute a fearless Brooks (much more on him later) ran at Tom Lees in the opening minutes and set up John Fleck's opening goal, the tone was set and United kept the pressure on their rivals. They had to defend too for spells, of course, and Wednesday were all over them at the start of the second half before they inevitably equalised. But the Owls' two goals were their only shots on target and a couple of looping crosses aside, Jamal Blackman was relatively untroubled in the United net.

BROOKS WILL BE A STAR

That much was clear even before his starring role in Sunday's derby. The former Manchester City youngster looked like a proverbial rabbit in the headlights as he made his way into Hillsborough from the team coach, and Alan Knill was seen to have an arm around him as United completed their warm up. But from the minute he kicked off the game, any fears he would be overawed by the occasion were comfortably dispelled. He fearlessly ran at Lees early on and was fouled, and then touched the ball to Fleck to smash home the opener. And his superb balance and then presence of mind to nutmeg Jack Hunt and set up Clarke for a one-on-one with Westwood was superb. He'll only get better by playing games, too and will surely attract more top-flight interest when the January transfer window opens. The trump card United have? First-team football and by then, they might still be in the promotion mix.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, CHRIS WILDER

United's boyhood-Blade manager was keen to downplay his own importance on this fixture in midweek, but will have sent his players out knowing exactly what this game means to him, the club and to United's supporters. But Wilder is more than a 'passion' manager and showed his tactical nous by coping with the loss of Sharp and Clayton Donaldson by switching Chris Basham into midfield and allowing Brooks to roam behind Clarke. Then, as Wednesday began to pile on the pressure in search of an equaliser, he switched to four at the back and brought on Mark Duffy. Duffy twisted Joost van Aken back and forth before smashing the ball past Westwood and the rest was history.

THE GAME SIMPLY MEANT MORE TO UNITED

Sharp and Wilder may be Blades, but the emotional attachment to this game did not end there and United's approach was perfectly summed up by Chris Basham, a no-nonsense, almost unsung hero of this team who is essential to making it tick. A revelation at centre-back last season and an impressive performer so far in the Championship, Basham reverted to his original position of centre midfield at Hillsborough and it proved a masterstroke, keeping United's solid spine alongside Fleck and Paul Coutts while Brooks roamed and caused havoc behind Clarke. Much was made in the build-up of Wednesday's expensive squad but give me 11 Bashams in a game like this any day.

POSSESSION ISN'T EVERYTHING. AND FLECK AND COUTTS FOR SCOTLAND?

Even just on this afternoon's showing, both must surely be on Gordon Strachan's radar. But both have handled the step up to the Championship with ease after being instrumental in last season's League One title success and certainly had the better of Barry Bannan, a regular in the Scottish squad. And a quick glance at the stats shows only half the story... Wednesday had 63 per cent of the ball all afternoon. But both sides had 12 shots at goal; two on target for Wednesday, seven for United. The visitors were true to Wilder's pre-match promise to not defend and soak up pressure and if Gary Hooper hadn't scored on the stroke of half time - a goal which changed the whole mood inside Hillsborough and led to an onslaught at the start of the second half - then they could have won out even more convincing manner.

UNITED'S BLEND OF TALENT AND CHARACTER

Wilder did call it a different word in his post-match press conference, but United's character has simply never been in question. But rarely have they showed it on a bigger stage than this. At 2-1 at half-time, Wednesday threw everything at them at the start of the second period and with the crowd behind them, it was no real surprise when Lucas Joao smashed high into the United net. The noise was incredible and Hillsborough was literally bouncing. Lesser teams would maybe have gone under but not United. Back they came; the bouncing had not subsided when Duffy smashed them back into the lead. There was no coming back for Wednesday this time, and Clarke's fourth was simply the icing on Wilder's birthday cake.