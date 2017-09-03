One player isn't happy about incredible behind-the-scenes video of Sheffield United's transfer deadline day

It offered a unique glimpse of what managers, players, scouts, coaches, agents and admin staff get up to on transfer deadline day.

Sheffield United allowed a film-maker a behind-the-scenes look at the mechanics of getting a deal over the line; the ruthless nature of trading players and the constant back-and-forth between all parties on a highly-stressful day.

The video, made by Bleacher Report, revealed that although two players ended up bolstering the United squad, striker Clayton Donaldson and defender Ben Heneghan, there could have been five standing that night holding up the United shirt having made the move to Bramall Lane.

As it turned out, the video showed the battlefield faced by managers; the difficulties in dealing with agents and clubs who are doing their utmost to get the best possible deal.

Wilder said, once the window had closed after 11pm that the deadline day experience this time around was 'worse than he ever expected.'

This came after what was seen by from United side as a moving of the goalposts from different protagonists in negotiations and the revelation that one of the targets, Watford's Jerome Sinclair had allegedly got the train to Sheffield from London and was sat at the station, waiting to be told by his agent of the next move.

Jerome Sinclair had appeared set to join Sheffield United from Watford

United also failed to tie up an agreement to take highly-rated Portuguese youngster Domingos Quina - who it was stated has the same agent as Sinclair - from West Ham and Fleetwood Town forward Devante Cole.

"Mixed emotions really," a clearly frustrated Wilder told Bleacher Report. "Getting a young player in and seeing the delight on his face, coming to a club like this is great. Looking at Clayton Donaldson, an experienced boy, getting on with it with his agent. Easy as. Getting on with it, wants to come and play football.

"Maybe the disappointment (of the day), for the three lads that should have been here really, to play football and be involved in a proper football club. It's just amazing how it goes, right to the end and people are prepared and allowed to do it, really (hold up transfers). All five players wanted to be here and only two of the five are here.

"I know agents want to get the best deals and clubs want to get the best deals, but there has got to be a better way of dealing with the crazy situation that's happened today."

One of those players mentioned is not happy with the video, however.

Sinclair tweeted on Sunday, taking exception to the mini-documentary. He stated of the video: "This footage is one-sided and very misleading. I was approached, but nothing was agreed." In a second tweet, Sinclair added: "I am very happy at Watford and am looking forward to the season. Don't believe everything you read or watch!"