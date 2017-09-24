'Mind the gap' - Boyhood Owl Harry Maguire trolls Sheffield Wednesday fans after United's Steel City derby win

He may have grown up as a Sheffield Wednesday supporter but Harry Maguire is most definitely red and white these days.

The former Sheffield United defender, now at Leicester City, began this morning by posting a series of red and white dots on twitter, making sure his allegiances were known and after the game he went even bigger than that.

Maguire, who came through the Blades academy at Shirecliffe before moving on to Hull City, was at the game in the away end with Blades co-owner Kevin McCabe revealing in an interview in The Times yesterday that the defender had phoned up asking for tickets this week.

And Maguire, who comes from a family of Wednesdayites, ratcheted his rivalry up a notch following United's 4-2 win by tweeting "Best team won. Mind the gap". United are now five points ahead of Wednesday in the Championship table.