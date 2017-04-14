Match Report: Port Vale 0, Sheffield United 3

Sheffield United moved a step closer to lifting the League One title when they beat Port Vale this afternoon.

First-half goals from Jay O'Shea and Leon Clarke, his third in as many outings, moved Chris Wilder's side 12 points clear of second-placed Bolton Wanderers with only three matches of their season left to play before Matt Done pounced late on.

United, who return to action against Bradford City on Monday, will be crowned champions if Phil Parkinson's team fail to beat Oldham Athletic tomorrow.

Less than two minutes had passed when O'Shea fired the visitors in front with an angled drive which flew beneath Vale's Deniz Mehmet before hitting the back of the net. Clarke doubled United's 28 minutes later with a superb volley before being thwarted by the Turkish goalkeeper after the break.

Done also went close for United, who sealed promoted at Northampton Town last weekend, before finding the target with a low shot to the near post in added time.