Leon Clarke's impressive goal-scoring record against Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday won't be in a rush to see Leon Clarke again anytime soon.

32-year-old Clarke's double in today's Steel City derby - his first and second goals of the season - gave the Blades victory in the first derby meeting in more than five years.

It was a bitter blow to the blue corner of the city, made worse by the fact Clarke is a former Owl.

The goals also marked an impressive feat for Clarke, who recovered from injury to be involved this afternoon.

It was the fifth and sixth goals he has scored against Sheffield Wednesday in his last five games against the Owls.

The result condemned Wednesday to their first defeat in eight matches. Before today, they had not been beaten in the league since losing 1-0 to Preston on the opening day of the season.

They drop to tenth place, while United move up to fourth in the Sky Bet Championship.