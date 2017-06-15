La Liga side announce they are to host Sheffield United in pre-season friendly

Spanish La Liga outfit Malaga have announced a pre-season friendly with Sheffield United.

The Blades are heading to Spain for training camp ahead of their Championship campaign and will take on the Costa Del Sol-based side on July 14 at the José Burgos municipal stadium in Coín.

Malaga finished in a respectable 11th in La Liga last season. This match will kick off their pre-season schedule and the 'Blue and Whites' will face further English oposition in a quadrangular tournament later that month featuring Aston Villa, Duisburg and Hertha Berlin.

The Blades had already line-up friendlies with Stocksbridge Park Steels, Chesterfield, Rotherham United, Stoke City and Eastleigh this summer.