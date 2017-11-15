Key Sheffield United star signs new deal at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell has signed a new long-term contract with the Championship club.

The deal, which lasts until 2022, sees him become the latest key member of Chris Wilder's squad to agree fresh terms.

Jack O'Connell in action for Sheffield United against Derby County this season

Describing the decision to commit as a "no brainer", O'Connell said: " When the manager told me he wanted me to stay, I didn't have to think twice. I was delighted. It's what I wanted to do."

O'Connell, aged 23, had been contracted to Bramall Lane until 2019 after being handed a three year contract following his move from Brentford 16 months ago. David Brooks and John Fleck have also been awarded improved deals since helping United gain promotion to the Championship, while Billy Sharp, Paul Coutts, Chris Basham and Kieron Freeman committed their futures to United during the close season.