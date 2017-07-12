James Shield in Marbella: Chris Wilder says Sheffield United's brush with AFC Bournemouth can lift his men

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder believes training alongside AFC Bournemouth should inspire his players as they prepare for the new Championship campaign.

The Premier League club are also working at the Marbella Football Centre, where United are based ahead of Friday's friendly against Malaga, as part of their own pre-season programme which has allowed Wilder to pick the brains of his opposite number Eddie Howe.

Chris Wilder and his Sheffield United squad are currently in Marbella on a training camp

"I've known Eddie for a bit," he said. "People get on with their jobs but everybody respects what he's done; taking a team that was going out of the Football League and turning it in to what it is.

"He's got his hands dirty at every level. What Bournemouth have done, coming all the way through the divisions, shows there is hope. That it's not an impossible dream."

Despite making five new signings since winning the League One title, United are still attempting to bolster their squad before returning to competitive action next month.

"Bumping into Bournemouth, who are out here for 10 or 11 days, meant it was nice to mix it with them," Wilder added. "It's always good to see teams like them are working and what is going on."



