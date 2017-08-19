'It should have been game over much earlier' - Sheffield United fans react to the Blades' 1-0 derby victory over Barnsley

Sheffield United fans were full of praise for their side after they registered a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley this afternoon.

Billy Sharp scored the only goal of the game before both sides were reduced to ten men, with United's Leon Clarke and Reds captain Angus MacDonald both sent off for an off-the-ball altercation.

United boss Chris Wilder thought his side were good value for the win, and his supporters online didn't disagree.

Sam Tweed, who watched the game from The Kop, said: "It was a game that United dominated until the last ten minutes. It should have been game over much before the 90th minute.

"We looked very solid at the back throughout the game and I can't remember Jamal Blackman having to make a meaningful save.

"They quite often get stick but I thought the referee was very good today. He made some big but correct decisions.

"George Moncur was by far Barnsley's best player and I was surprised when he was taken off at half time."

On Twitter, Joe Ridley said: "I don't mind supporting Ched, but imagine if we got behind the rest of the team like we did him? Feel sorry for Billy at times!"

Louis Hobbs added: "Good win today. Clean sheet at home, but definitely need to start taking these chances."

Mark Batham tweeted: "Could have won by five or more today. Need to take our chances more though. Better teams will punish us. Still, well played."

And Alex Drury wrote: "Should have killed them off today, played really well, especially first half... O'Connell, Wright & Duffy were standouts for me."

On Facebook, Tony Pearce said: "Duffy makes things happen, he has a bit of zip which we miss when he isn't there. Would love to sign a youngster in a similar mould."

Lewis Grayson added: "Little naive in not putting two up when it was 10 men each which invited pressure but three more points is all you can get/want."

And Peter Burt said: "Fantastic result and should have been more. Blades totally bossed Barnsley and we've gotta push on and keep Bramall Lane a fortress. Very happy."