I want to end my career in the Premier League with Sheffield United, says Tottenham Hotspur's boyhood Blade Kyle Walker

The end of Kyle Walker's football career is some way off but the Tottenham and England defender says when it comes around, he hopes it will be in the red and white of Sheffield United.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Walker, who began his career at Bramall Lane before moving to Spurs in a double deal alongside Kyle Naughton, says that he wants to repay the faith shown in him by the Blades in the early part of his footballing education.

Former Blade Kyle Walker is now an England regular

Walker had made just a handful of appearances for his boyhood club, one of them the 2009 Play-Off Final where United lost 1-0 to Burnley at Wembley, before he and Naughton were whisked off to White Hart Lane for a combined fee of £9million in 2009.

He would immediately return to Sheffield United on loan and stayed there until being recalled by Tottenham in February 2010. Walker's last appearance in a United shirt was on January 30, 2010 - a 3-1 defeat away at West Brom.

The Sharrow-born and raised 26 year-old never played in the top flight for the Blades and that is something he hopes to fix before he hangs up his boots

"Hopefully one day I'll get to play for Sheffield United in the Premier League, hopefully that's a dream that can come true," Walker, who has won 23 England caps, told Sky Sports.

"They put a lot of faith in me and hopefully I can finish my career there, just to say thank you."