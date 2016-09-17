I'm glad to get Peterborough out of the way, says Chris Wilder after Sheffield United's fourth successive win

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder admits he is happy to get his side's clash with Peterborough United 'out of the way' early in the season.

Wilder's men triumphed 1-0, thanks to Matt Done's first-half goal, and moved to sixth in the League One table after their fourth consecutive league win.

But they were made to earn it by a Posh team full of pace and purpose who passed the ball brilliantly, and Wilder admits he was fully aware of the threats they would pose.

"We have to give them credit," he said afterwards. "They hammered Milwall by five, and I'm so glad to get them out of the way!

"They're a ridiculously dangerous team to play against because of how they play, they take chances and chuck people forward and we had to deal with that.

"I understand that we hung on in at times and Simon made a big save at the end, but their goalkeeper made saves too and we had a lot of opportunities of our own. It was a tight game, as we thought it would be, so credit to them but we've got the result and we move forward.

"Our experienced players came to the fore, like Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Jack O'Connell at the back and Mark Duffy was a calm presence, but everyone put a shift in."