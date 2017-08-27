How Sheffield United's capital contacts are reaping rewards on the transfer front

Sheffield United used their network of contacts in London to help push through a deal for Cameron Carter-Vickers, manager Chris Wilder has revealed.

The Tottenham Hotspur centre-half moved to Bramall Lane on a season-long loan last week after Mauricio Pochettino, Wilder’s top-flight counterpart, personally sanctioned the agreement.

Cameron Carter-Vickers joined on loan from Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend. Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Carter-Vickers, aged 19, is highly-regarded by staff at Spurs’ training complex in Enfield and Wilder, speaking after Saturday’s win over Derby County, believes his arrival demonstrates the wisdom of United’s decision to establish good relations with the capital’s leading clubs. Chelsea’s Jamal Blackman is also scheduled to spend the rest of the Championship campaign in South Yorkshire after joining United last month.

“We’ve got good contacts down there,” Wilder said. “You have to because recruitment is key. You have to know what is available, whether it’s permanents or loans. We always said our recruitment this year would involve loans from top Premier League clubs.”

Carter-Vickers was an unused substitute as two goals from captain Billy Sharp helped United achieve their most eye-catching result since winning promotion from League One.

“I like Tottenham and the way they play, the way they go about it,” Wilder continued. “I like their work ethic and their different formations. Cam is used to working hard and training in that environment. I think it’s a right coup for us to get a very highly rated Tottenham player. He’s got to work hard to get into the side but that was a great eye-opener for him.”

Carter-Vickers, who has represented the USA at under-23 level, was described as having the physique of an NFL linebacker by international colleague Alejandro Bedoya following a recent training camp in the States.“He’s a unit, an absolute unit,” Wilder said. “In the football environment, somebody always knows somebody and they said watch him in training because he’s liable to leave one on you. I’m all for that, so long as he doesn’t leave one on me.”