HIGHLIGHTS: One more to go! Sheffield United see off Coventry City to take a step closer to the Championship

It could have happened last night, but Sheffield United fans will have to wait a little longer before they can take the champagne off ice.

Victory for League One surprise package Fleetwood Town against Oxford United meant that even though the Blades saw off Coventry City at Bramall Lane, the promotion party was delayed by a few days at least.

United took the win thanks to second half goals from two former Sky Blues players - Leon Clarke and the always impressive John Fleck, the latter's strike prompting boss Chris Wilder to get a little bit excited as he slid across the Bramall Lane turf.

Wilder said: “I thought we didn’t get going first-half. I thought we played safe, negative football. I don’t think we hid. That wasn’t the case. I just told the lads to be a little bit more positive and braver with the ball. They did and it was epitomised by Flecky’s goal. But it was a terrible celebration!"