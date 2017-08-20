Former Sheffield United manager Nigel Adkins in new role at FA to punish cheats

Nigel Adkins, the former Sheffield United manager, has been appointed to a committee tasked with eradicating cheats from English football.

The 52-year-old will sit alongside the likes of Chris Powell and Alex McLeish on the FA’s retrospective diving panel which, at the governing body’s behest, has the power to suspend players found guilty of simulation.

Former Blades boss Nigel Adkins

It comes following the creation of a new offence, “successful deception of a match official”, which carries a two match ban.

“Although attempts to deceive the referee by feigning injury or pretending to have been fouled is a cautionable offence for unsporting behaviour, the fact the act of simulation has succeeded in deceiving a match official and, therefore, led to a penalty and/or dismissal, justifies a more severe penalty,” a statement, announcing the measure, read. “This process would be similar to the one used now for a red card offence which was not seen at the time by the match officials but caught on camera.”

Adkins, who has been out of work since leaving Bramall Lane 15 months ago, will review incidents, independently of his colleagues, before recommending whether the player concerned should be punished. A unanimous decision must be reached for the FA to take action.