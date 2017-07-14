Former Sheffield United loanee Ethan Ebanks-Landell joins League One MK Dons

Ethan Ebanks-Landell has made a surprise move to League One side MK Dons.

The central defender played a big role in helping Sheffield United to the league title and promotion to the Championship last season, scoring five goals in 34 appearances for the Blades.

United had shown early interest in bringing Ebanks-Landell back to the club but the 24 year-old today signed a season-long loan deal from parent club Wolves.

Blades boss Chris Wilder told The Star last month: “We’ve made an enquiry. We’ve asked the question. Like anything else, they are waiting to see so it’s not guaranteed or concrete that he actually is available. But they’ve brought a couple of centre-halves in. It’s an on-going thing.”

United have since moved on from that interest and bolstered their central-defensive options last week by signing Richard Stearman, from Fulham.



MK Dons manager Robbie Neilson said the club fought off competition from Championship clubs to secure Ebanks-Landell, with the player joining up with his new team mates this morning before flying out for a pre-season training camp in Hungary.

“He’s a very talented player for this level and we beat off a number of clubs, including Championship sides, to bring him here," Neilson told the club's website.

“His record speaks for itself having won the League One title twice in the past four years. I’m very excited about having him as part of the squad this season.”

Ebanks-Landell added: “I’m excited to be here. MK Dons are a good club and hopefully I can help them have a successful season. It’s good to meet up with the guys straight away in Hungary. I’m looking forward to getting into action as soon as possible.”