Former Sheffield United defender Harry Maguire earns first England international call-up

Sheffield-born Leicester City defender Harry Maguire has been named in the England squad for the first time.

The former Sheffield United centre-half will travel with Gareth Southgate's side for World Cup qualifying matches away to Malta on Friday September 1 before returning to home soil to take on Slovakia at Wembley the following Monday.

An international call-up has been on the cards for Maguire for the past year after he impressed in a struggling Hull City side who were eventually relegated from the Premier League.

Maguire's performances for the Tigers earned rave reviews from pundits and the 24 year old would eventually be sold by Hull City in the summer, making the move to Leicester for a reported fee of £12m which could rise significantly due to various clauses.

Maguire made his name at Sheffield United where he broke into the side in the 2010/11 season and would cement his place in the team for the next three years before eventually being sold to Hull for a fee of around £2m.

Maguire has one England under 21 cap which came in the 2-0 win over Northern Ireland in November 2012.

He returned to his home city this week as Leicester beat United in a Carabao Cup second round tie at Bramall Lane

Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah is the only other new face in Southgate's squad.

Other former Blades in the squad are Kyle Walker and Dronfield's Gary Cahill as well as Barnsley-born John Stones.