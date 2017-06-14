Former England full-back says Kyle Walker should stay at Tottenham Hotspur amid talk of £40m move to Manchester City

Former England full-back Viv Anderson has told Sheffield-born international Kyle Walker that he would be better off staying at Tottenham as Manchester City prepare to make a move for the ex-Blade.

Walker has been the subject of speculation since the end of the season with regards to his future at Spurs, with Pep Guardiola reportedly ready to shell out £40million for the right back.

England manager Gareth Southgate gives advice to England's Kyle Walker (right) during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying, Group F match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

However, Anderson, who played for Sheffield Wednesday at the tail end of an illustrious career, believes that the strides made by Mauricio Pochettino’s side in recent seasons offers good reason for Sharrow-raised Walker to stay put.

“Tottenham are an up and coming side,” said Anderson.

“They have a lot of young lads in their team and can only get better. If I was Kyle Walker I would stay at Tottenham because I think they are exciting to watch. Like I said, they have some really good, young vibrant players.

“(But) if it’s down to money I think Man City have got a bit more than Tottenham!”

Kyle Walker moved to Tottenham from Sheffield United in 2009

The 27 year-old, who has 27 England caps had seen his place in the Spurs team put under threat by Kieran Trippier, with whom he is also battling for the right back berth at international level.

Anderson believes that could be in the mind of both the player and the club, but maintains Walker should sit tight if the decision is up to the defender.

“Tottenham have (Trippier) who plays there in his position, so they might think they can get a good fee and push Trippier on,” he adds.

“It’s a fine balance but if you’re asking me if I would leave, personally, I would say ‘no’, I would stay with Tottenham because in the next four of five years they’ll be a very good team.”

Viv Anderson won 30 caps as a full-back for England

Sheffield United stand to earn 10% of any sell-on fee as part of the deal that took Walker from Bramall Lane in 2009 and Anderson understands why Manchester City are reportedly willing to hand over a large amount of money.

“He is a very good player,” said Anderson, who last week took part in a cycle challenge from Barnsley to Hull and then from Rotterdam to Amsterdam in aid of Prostate Cancer UK. “He’s very good at going forward and he’s got better defensively. I think the manager expects energy and he’s got a lot of that.”