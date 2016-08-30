Five players who moved from Sheffield Wednesday to Sheffield United

Caolan Lavery is expected to join Sheffield United before the transfer window ends, moving from Steel City neighbours Sheffield Wednesday.

As with many city rivalries, it's not a road often traveled but here are five more players who went straight from Hillsborough to Bramall Lane.

Caolan Lavery, here scoring for Wednesday against Leeds, is expected to move to United

Terry Curran

The tricky winger signed for the Owls in 1978 from Southampton. During his time at Wednesday he made 138 appearances for the club, scoring 39 goals - 24 of which came in Wednesday's promotion season from Division Three in 1979–1980.

Curran left Hillsborough in 1982, signing for the Blades for £100,000. He made 33 appearances for United and scored three goals, before moving to Everton.

Curran would later say he regretted his move. "The fans didn't take to me," he admitted. "It didn't work and I never felt comfortable there. Some of the players were OK, some weren't."

Leigh Bromby

Bromby was a product of Sheffield Wednesday's youth academy, making his Wednesday debut in December 2000. He would go on and make 100 appearances for the Owls, before his switch to the Blades in 2004.

The defender spent four years at United before signing for Watford in 2008. Bromby returned to United in 2009; first on loan from the Hornets, then signing on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Bromby made a total of 122 appearances for the Blades during his two spells at the club, scoring seven goals.

Alan Quinn in action for United

Alan Quinn

Quinn began his playing career at Wednesday in 1997. He made over 150 appearances for the club, scoring 16 goals, before signing on a free transfer to United in 2004.

During the Blades’ Premier League season in 2006–2007, the Irishman made 19 appearances. He played a total 97 games for United, scoring 11 goals.

Out of all the players in this list, Quinn is the only one to have scored for both teams in the Steel City derby.

Owen Morrison

The Northern Irishman began his senior career with the Owls in 1998. After 55 league appearances and eight goals in just under five seasons he joined United in 2003, playing just eight times for the Blades before signing for Stockport County.

Wilf Rostron

Rostron joined Wednesday on a free transfer in January 1989. During his eight months at Hillsborough he made just seven appearances. While at the Owls he was loaned to United, a move which was made permanent in November of that year.

Rostron went on to make 36 appearances for the Blades, scoring three times.