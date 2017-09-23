DERBY PREDICTIONS: The Star's football writers attempt to call Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United

Not long to go now, excitement's building, the nerves are kicking in and you're running through every scenario in your head as the Steel City derby draws nearer.

Here, our football writers working on the day offer their predictions on how they think the match win pan out.

DOM HOWSON

I'd be stunned if there aren't any goals and a fair amount of incident. Wednesday defensively haven't been as good as they would have liked, just one clean sheet so I fancy United to score but I think it will be Fletcher and Hooper who make the difference. I think home advantage is big for Wednesday - their track record under Carvalhal in front of big crowd, more often than not they are efficient and get the job done. They have got big game players and I don't think there are many who will be intimidated by the atmosphere and thrive on it and enjoy it.

Prediction: Wednesday win

DANNY HALL

If they have the striker options they had on Saturday (against Norwich) 90% of Blades fans would snatch your hand off for a point. But if one of Sharp, Donaldson, maybe Clarke, is fit then I think the way they play and the sheer amount of chances they hopefully create, how relentless they are and the Chris Wilder effect means that I think they might just nick it, near the end.

Prediction: United win

CHRIS HOLT

I've been on for a draw since the start of the season and over the past couple of weeks I've edged towards Wednesday. The way they defended for the most part last week made me think they can withstand a lot of pressure and if United put them under pressure I think Wednesday are capable of holding them off. I think they'll just edge it.

Prediction: Wednesday win

JAMES SHIELD

Going through my twitter feed, I keep getting told that United have absolutely no chance in this game. For the simple reason ...how can Sheffield Wednesday get beat by a little team who have just come out of the pub league. It can't happen.Joking aside, I have not got a clue, because doing enough of these games over the years, you just never know. There have been games where I have been absolutely convinced Wednesday would beat United and United have won and vice versa. Even not so long ago, Gary Madine at Bramall Lane, United 2-0 up, finishes 2-2. One moment, one daft sending off can just change the entire course of the game. That's not sitting on the fence, I genuinely haven't got a clue.

Prediction: Who knows?

LIAM HODEN

You can looked back to a lot of derby games and I still think there will be a cagey element, a nervousness and a desire not to get beat. Everybody is fully aware of the stake and I think that weighs heavy. I know that's sitting on the fence again.

Prediction: Draw

LISTEN TO OUR SPECIAL DERBY DAY PODCAST FOR OUR VIEWS ON THE BIG MATCH. DETAILS HERE