DAILY DEBATE: Would Blades fans welcome further investment at Sheffield United?

In today's Star, Kevin McCabe reveals that he and Sheffield United co-owner Prince Abdullah are looking for further investment in the Blades as they prepare for life in the Championship.

The Prince's time at United hasn't all been smooth sailing, but they are back on course now after winning the League One title and Chris Wilder will hope for consolidation in the second tier next season.

Would you welcome further investment in the club from outside, or do you fear it could maybe destabilise the club and become more hassle than it's worth in the long term? Cast your vote in our poll of the day, and see tomorrow's Star for the results.