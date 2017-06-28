Daily Debate: Is Chris Wilder right to let John Brayford leave Sheffield United?

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has revealed that John Brayford is free to leave Bramall Lane.
The Blades boss is expecting Burton Albion, where the full back played on loan last season, to be in touch, saying: “I should imagine I will be having a conversation with Nigel about John. If there’s a deal to be done, we’ll try and do it. If not, then he comes back to us and we go from there.” But is Wilder right to let the one time Blades cult-figure leave the club? Let us know in our poll and leave a comment below