Confirmed: Kyle Walker joins Manchester City from Tottenham Hotspur in potential £50million deal - Sheffield United due 10%

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of former Sheffield United defender Kyle Walker for an initial £45 million fee.

Walker has agreed a five-year contract at the Etihad with City set to pay Tottenham a further £5 million if various clauses are met.

The Sharrow-born England international is now one of the world's most expensive defenders.

As a result of the move, Walker's boyhood club Sheffield United are due 10% of money received by Spurs as a result of the sell-on clause the Blades hierarchy stipulated when transferring from Bramall Lane to White Hart lane in 2009.

Walker told the City's website after the move was made official: “I am thrilled to be signing for City and can’t wait to get started. Pep Guardiola is one of the most respected managers in the world and I feel he can help me take my game to a new level.”