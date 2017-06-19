Competition: Win a copy of Sheffield United's 'Centurions' celebration book

Sheffield United's remarkable League One title win of 2016/17 has been brought to book, in the shape of 'Centurions'.

The 116-page book features hundreds of photos from a memorable campaign, including a number of unseen images from the players, with captions from 30-goal skipper Billy Sharp.

United's media officer, Kevin Cookson, who assisted Sharp with the book, said: "The idea for the book came from Chris Wilder, who wanted to a lasting memento for the players. It was then that we thought it would be a worthwhile for the captain to write the captions and it worked out perfectly.

"Billy was up for the challenge and following a few long days in front of a monitor, the end product is now available for everyone to see. Billy tackled this project with the same enthusiasm he takes on to a football pitch and the end result is a publication that Blades fans will want to remember a fantastic campaign."

