Carabao Cup draw: Details of who Blades, Owls, Millers, Barnsley and Rovers will face in round two

Have your say

Sheffield United and Rotherham United will face Premier League opposition in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The Blades will host 2016 champions Leicester City, while the Millers go to newly-promoted Huddersfield Town.

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Championship rivals Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley will be at home to the winners of the abandoned tie between Grimsby and Derby County.

Doncaster Rovers will welcome Hull City to the Keepmoat Stadium.

Ties will be played week commencing August 21.

Full draw: Brentford v QPR, Ipswich v Crystal Palace, Bristol City v Watford, Charlton v Norwich, Cheltenham v West Ham, Brighton v Barnet, Cardiff City v Burton, Southampton v Wolves, Fulham v Bristol Rovers, MK Dons v Swansea City, Birmingham City v Bournemouth, Reading v Millwall, Carlisle United v Sunderland, Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday, Accrington Stanley v West Brom, Newcastle v Nottingham Forest, Newport County v Leeds United, Stoke City v Rochdale, Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United, Middlesbrough v Scunthorpe United, Doncaster Rovers v Hull City, Blackburn v Burnley, Sheffield United v Leicester City, Aston Villa v Wigan, Barnsley v Derby County/Grimsby.