BREAKING: Sheffield United legend Fred Furniss passes away, aged 94

Fred Furniss, the Sheffield United legend, has passed away aged 94, the club have confirmed.

Sheffield-born Furniss played 433 times for United, scoring 18 goals. He played a vital role in lifting the Wartime League North Championship of 1945-46 and also the League Division Two title of 1952-53.

Later, he moved to Chesterfield and had a spell at Worksop Town - playing local league football well into his 50s.

"The club salutes one of its oldest boys, Fred would have been delighted that we clinched promotion at the weekend and would be willing Chris and the boys to do what he did back in the day, lift a league championship," a United statement read.



"Our away game on Friday at Port Vale will see us in our black and orange change strip and, as we want to remember Fred in a manner befitting one of its sons, the team will don black armbands in his memory for the home game against Bradford City on Easter Monday.



"The thoughts of the club are with his family at this sad time."