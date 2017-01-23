BREAKING: Sheffield United confirm signing of striker James Hanson

Sheffield United have officially confirmed the arrival of James Hanson from Bradford City.

The 29-year-old trained with Chris Wilder's squad for the first time yesterday but his move was not processed until earlier today due to a logistical issues.

Despite not being named in the squad which faces Fleetwood Town tonight, Hanson arrived at Bramall Lane earlier this evening to watch his new team mates in action after training with them yesterday.

"James gives us something different and we believe there is more to come from him. We've seen a lot of him over the years and he is a very difficult striker to play against," Wilder said.



"James has been part of some success at Bradford, he has been part of a winning team and hopefully he is joining another one."





Like Jay O'Shea, who has joined the League One leaders on loan from Chesterfield, he is expected to make his United debut against AFC Wimbledon next month.