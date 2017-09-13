Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson laments 'unlucky' defeat to Sheffield United

Phil Parkinson said his side were unfortunate not to have earned a point from their match against Sheffield United.

The Blades edged the meeting of last season's top two League One clubs at the Macron Stadium, with on-loan Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers scoring the game's only goal.

Cameron Carter-Vickers celebrates with his Sheffield United team mates after scoring what would be the game's only goal against Bolton

Parkinson said he felt his team had given 'absolutely everything' and were 'unlucky' on the night.

"We couldn't have given much more," he said. "We gave absolutely everything. The energy levels were great and there were some of the best individual performances we have had this season.

"I feel for the boys, I feel for myself and the supporters because we have lost another game.

"Maybe somewhere around the corner something is going to fall to us, someone is going to block to one of us and we are going to smash it into the back of the net.

"I am disappointed to lose the game but the lads gave everything. Everything we asked of the lads coming into the game, we got. I thought we were unlucky not to get something from the game."