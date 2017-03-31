Blades (Almost) Live - New Sheffield United podcast episode now available

The latest episode of our Sheffield United podcast Blades (Almost) Live is available now to stream or download.

The excitement is building. Unitedites are excited. We're excited. And Chris Wilder is certainly excited.

The Blades stand on the cusp of promotion to the Championship and James Shield is in an upbeat mood as he joins Liam Hoden to discuss the latest from the Lane.

The duo reflect on the win over Coventry City, including the, shall we say, exuberant celebration by the Blades boss.

There is a discussion on Wilder's impact since arriving at Bramall Lane and while it is not all down to chest-beating and belly slides.

And a look ahead to the potentially decisive clash with Northampton Town.

The episode can be downloaded now from iTunes, where you can also subscribe to have each episode downloaded automatically each week.

Click here to access Blades (Almost) Live via iTunes.

For non-Apple users, the podcast is now available to download or stream from our hosts Audioboom

Click here for our latest episode Sliding Into The Championship

Or you can stream or download the episode direct from this web page (right click and save link as to download)

Click here for our latest episode Sliding Into The Championship

PREVIOUS EPISODES

To access past episodes through iTunes, click here

To access past episodes through Audioboom, click here