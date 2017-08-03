Blades (Almost) Live - New Sheffield United podcast episode available now

Have your say

It's been a long time coming but the Blades are finally back and entering the Championship with a great deal of optimism.

Reflecting on a summer of good business and excellent preparation, James Shield joins Liam Hoden to look ahead to the new season.

There is a preview of Saturday's season opener against Brentford and James offers his predictions for the campaign.

