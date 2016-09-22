Betting: Bookies say Blades face their toughest test yet

A run of four successive league victories have propelled the Blades up the table, but they face perhaps their sternest challenge at table-topping Scunthorpe this weekend, a side boasting a 100 per cent home record that has conceded just one goal at Glanford Park this term.

As the away side, Sheffield United start as Marathonbet’s 2/1 underdogs, whereas Scunthorpe, three points clear of the Blades, assume the status of 6/4 favourites (bet365); the stalemate can be backed at 12/5 (Skybet).

Last season’s corresponding fixtures produced two away victories, an unusual sequence, for as data produced by the match statistics team at bettingexpert.com reveals, it was the first time this had happened in this fixture since 1958-59. However, given each team’s good form, a number of punters have taken advantage of BetVictor’s generous-looking 4/1 chalked about both halves finishing on level terms. Elsewhere, 888sport rate the Blades at 5/1 to win following a drawn opening period, while Unibet’s generous-looking 8/1 for the away side to register a 1-0 victory has proved attractive.

Online firm Matchbook.com rate the likelihood of both sides scoring at 4/6 and in what promises to be a cagey affair, the correct score market’s most popular result is 1-1. Blades fans would probably take that, especially as it’s priced at 6/1 by Winner.com.

n Odds supplied by www.smartbets.com, the customisable odds comparison site