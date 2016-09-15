Betting: Blades backed to win at home

Even though some fixtures look like home bankers, a surprising number are best described as ‘quirky’, a label that could easily be applied to the Blades’ forthcoming duel with Peterborough.

United, understandably enough, kick off as Matchbook’s even money favourites to secure maximum points, with Posh rated an 11/4 shot by Coral. Yet according to research completed by the match stats team at bettingexpert.com, only once in the pair’s last half dozen meetings has the home side prevailed.

However, while bookmakers are convinced that the Blades will claim three points, it’s worth noting that they’re yet to retain a clean sheet this season – their opponents have managed one. It follows that backing Ladbrokes’ 8/13 for both teams to score could, therefore, pay dividends.

In other markets, Paddy Power offer 10/3 against the Blades leading 1-0 at 45 minutes, while William Hill post 9/2 against them maintaining their dominance in the second period and being in front at the end of both halves. In the correct score markets, Marathonbet chalk 13/2 against a 1-0 home win.

United have scored seven goals in three league outings and so backers might fancy Titanbet’s 15/2 against them winning 2-1.

