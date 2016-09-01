Alan Biggs: Praise where it’s due... for the Sheffield United board!

Words you might not have expected to see here – Blades board, take a bow. For going back to giving a manager his head.

Not just on incomings but outgoings, too, amid Everton’s £1.4m move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

First off, United’s quest for greater value in the market is overdue and to be applauded. Some might see it as a cop out but, hang on, this is League One. And historically, United have backed their too-many managers with cash at least.

True value imposes managerial difficulties. Chris Wilder still supports it as a policy and rightly so, having set the tone by intervening to curb a potentially lavish new deal for

George Long. Just as well in the light of subsequent events. Essentially, Wilder is policing himself; I hear he has baulked at wage demands exceeding £10,000 a week in some cases.

Even with money from Che Adams (rising to £2m), United have correctly refused to be railroaded down a former route by clubs and agents who use that fee, and the Blades profile, as a referencepoint on prices.

But there is something even more fundamental that United are getting right as a means of easing the necessary constraints on Wilder.

As can be seen by the Caolan Lavery signing and two others in the pipeline as this went to press, they have simply given him a budget and trusted him with it. If it hasn’t happened already, it appears the committee set up to vet all transfers is taking a back seat.

This was a product of dissatisfaction with a former manager’s stockpiling of players and having to slim down

a bloated squad. An argument for another day is that this manager, Nigel Clough, achieved a fair amount in return and was, in my enduring view, very harshly sacked regardless of the internal politics.

The point is that it was the board who allowed Clough full control. Directors were ultimately responsible if they felt he misused it.

It led to another knee-jerk, not so much in this instance the various changes of manager, but a back-track on the question of trust.

Nigel Adkins was under the microscope on transfers.

Yet somehow, amid some flawed judgment by the manager, a hugely expensive mistake was made on Dean Hammond.

Cue confusion. And then, at the outset, the same vetting process apparently applied to Wilder – instead of just presenting him with the budget, ordering him not to stretch it, and allowing him to work independently within those means. It’s about faith in the ability of a professional to work solely with the chief executive on bringing the right players to the club for the right money.

If a manager is not allowed that latitude then why hire him?

Just because one manager’s dealings are queried, it doesn’t mean that all should be viewed in the same light.

Crucially, deals can be expedited more speedily – and speed is of the essence on transfers – if fewer people are conducting them.

The success or otherwise of yesterday’s late deadline moves is irrelevant to the main point here, though signs were hopeful of taking the summer recruitment drive to a round dozen.

United had to get away from having too many chiefs on the football side of the business.

If they are finally doing that then a lesson has been learned and the powers that be are to be congratulated.