After Sheffield United's epic success, what can happen now on Easter Monday for the others?

With the EFL season drawing to a close, and Sheffield United safely installed as League One champions, we look at the promotion and relegation issues that can be decided on Easter Monday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

:: BRIGHTON will be promoted to the Premier League if they better third-placed Huddersfield's result - matching Town would see them 12 points clear with a vastly superior goal difference and Huddersfield only having 12 to play for. The Seagulls host struggling Wigan, while Huddersfield are away to Derby in a 5pm kick-off.

:: HUDDERSFIELD, though, could clinch their play-off position with victory if Fulham earlier lose at home to Aston Villa.

:: DERBY require a win - or a draw coupled with a sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday defeat at QPR - to keep their play-off hopes alive.

:: PRESTON and NORWICH play each other at Deepdale and only the winner will still be able to reach the play-offs, and then only if the incumbent teams drop points. Norwich can only catch Wednesday while Leeds and Reading, if they lose, are also within Preston's reach - Leeds host Wolves while Reading face relegated Rotherham.

:: Twelfth-placed ASTON VILLA, with a game in hand, are in exactly the same situation as Preston regarding play-off qualification.

:: CARDIFF are as good as safe and will mathematically assure their survival if they avoid defeat against Nottingham Forest. IPSWICH can do likewise if they better Blackburn's result - the Tractor Boys host Newcastle and Rovers face Bristol City.

LEAGUE ONE

:: SHEFFIELD UNITED are already certain of the title. Wins in their final three games would take them to 100 points.

:: FLEETWOOD can clinch their play-off spot by beating Millwall, who would then be unable to catch them - or BRADFORD, should the Bantams surprisingly win at Bramall Lane.

:: If Southend lose at home to MK Dons, then draws would be enough for Fleetwood and Bradford while SCUNTHORPE could also make sure by beating Chesterfield, relegating the Spireites in the process.

:: If neither Fleetwood nor Bradford win, BOLTON would then be able to secure the second promotion spot on Tuesday by beating Bury at home.

:: Defeat at home to Oldham would end BRISTOL ROVERS' play-off hopes and even a draw may not be enough. ROCHDALE would also be out of contention if Millwall better their result, or if Southend win and Dale drop points at home to relegated Coventry.

:: CHESTERFIELD's relegation will be rubber-stamped unless they win at Scunthorpe, Port Vale and Swindon fail to win at Oxford and Walsall respectively, and Bury then lose on Tuesday.

:: OLDHAM and GILLINGHAM can secure their survival if they win, Vale lose and Swindon drop points. CHARLTON and NORTHAMPTON are in a similar situation but two points better off, so draws could be enough.

LEAGUE TWO

:: Doncaster are already promoted and PLYMOUTH will join them unless they lose at home to struggling Newport and Luton win at Mansfield.

:: If Luton drop points, PORTSMOUTH can clinch promotion by winning at Notts County.

:: LEYTON ORIENT will be relegated to the National League if they fail to beat Hartlepool at home.

:: If Newport, Hartlepool or Cheltenham drop points, some combination of NOTTS COUNTY, BARNET, MORECAMBE, CREWE and CRAWLEY can set aside any lingering threat of relegation.

:: With much of the table so closely bunched, NOTTS COUNTY and BARNET could simultaneously be eliminated from play-off contention and move mathematically safe from relegation.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

:: Lincoln will return to the Football League if they win at Gateshead and Tranmere fail to beat Guiseley.