Sheffield FC Ladies 1 Yeovil 1: Club denied by last-minute equaliser

Sheffield FC made it seven games unbeaten in WSL2 with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at home to promotion-chasers Yeovil Town at the Home of Football Stadium.

Jodie Michalska’s second half strike was cancelled out by a late goal from Yeovil debutant Lucy Quinn.

Hannah Cain hit the woodwork three times for the hosts.

The first was the best of the lot as Cain curled an effort from outside of the box against the bar before another volley from close range also rebounded off the woodwork.

The breakthrough came with 20 minutes to go when Chloe Dixon’s cross evaded the defence and Michalska was there to tap home after Cain had again hit the post from distance.

Yeovil struggled to test Juliana Draycott until Quinn got on the end of a cross from sub Kelly Aldridge to give the visitors a point four minutes from time.

Sheffield FC: Draycott; Jackson, Murphy, Lea (Wild 90), Gilliatt; McCue, Dale (Johnson 71), Michalska; Dixon, Flanagan (Owen 85), Cain.

