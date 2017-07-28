Sheffield and Hallamshire County FA celebrate 150th anniversary

Have your say

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the formation of Sheffield FA.

And Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA aim to celebrate by dedicating the 2017/18 season to the occasion.

Sheffield and Hallamshire County FA's present headquarters at Meadowhall

Sheffield FA was formed on Wednesday, March 7, 1867 at the Adelphi Hotel when 12 club representatives met.

Sheffield FC’s secretary W H Chambers was elected as the first Chairman/President.

The 12 clubs present all played in the Youdan Cup staged in February 1867 which saw Hallam FC crowned champions.

In 1877, the Hallamshire Football Association was formed and operated in opposition to Sheffield FA until the amalgamation of the two associations in May 1887 as Sheffield & Hallamshire FA.

The Sheffield FA achieved some significant landmarks including the world’s first floodlit game at Bramall Lane in October 1878 with more than 12,000 attending.

The newly merged County FA also formed the first league called the Sheffield & District League in 1889. They also created the Rotherham & District Charity Cup and Clegg Shield.

SHCFA now affiliates over 2,500 teams to play football each season within 19 leagues and also supports and develops over 1000 registered referees through officiating games, training programs and continual assessments.

Over the 2016/17 season, more than 450 coaches completed level 1 & 2 courses helping to raise the standard of coaching at grassroots level.

SHCFA also supports the professional game with five professional clubs falling under their banner - Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers.

The association worked alongside The Football Association to create two new football hub sites at Graves and Thorncliffe with a third site soon to be completed at Westfield as part of the Park Life scheme.

The investment in these sites has raised the standards of facilities and access for players across the region.

SHCFA run a range of football programmes across the county to various audiences including the Wildcats programs that are aimed to help develop football for girls aged between 5-11.

The growth of the female game also gives SHCFA the privilege of being linked to Doncaster Rovers Belles and Sheffield FC Ladies who both compete in the WSL 2.