Seattle Sounders keep grip on Sheffield’s junior international competition the Youdan Trophy

The Seattle Sounders did the double by winning their second Youdan Trophy Under-16 final on the trot.

The mericans won 4-2 after a dramatic penalty shoot out against Everton.

The U16s game was refereed by Mark Clattenburg - his last major game was overseeing the UEFA Euro 2016 final.

Sheffield United lost 2-1 to Sunderland in the under 14s final. The game was sadly overshadowed by an injury to a Blades player which caused the match to be abandoned just a few minutes before the end.

The player is now in a stable condition and receiving treatment in hospital.

Almost 900 from some of the world’s biggest clubs played.

Sheffield-based You-Are-The-Ref.com, organise the competition which celebrates football’s first ever tournament which was played only once in 1867 at Bramall Lane.

Jock Waugh, director You-Are-The-Ref.com, said: “We really couldn’t have wished for a better week of competitive football and the feedback from visiting clubs and referees has been fantastic.

“The standard of football has been the best we’ve seen in three years of the trophy and clubs are already queuing up to compete in 2018.”

The event was delivered in partnership with Marketing Sheffield, University of Sheffield, Sheffield Hallam University, The Children’s Hospital Charity, Roundabout and The Star.

The ‘not for profit’ Youdan Trophy recently launched a ‘Just Giving’ page to help fund its future development. Donations can be made at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/youdan

* In October 2016 the Government’s Intellectual Property Office granted permission for the Youdan Trophy’s organisers to register the competition’s name as a trademark. The application was opposed by Hallam FC. The club says there is no link between the event and the original tournament held in 1867, and has lodged an appeal against last year’s decision. A new ruling has yet to be made.