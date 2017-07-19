Search

RUMOUR MILL: Real Madrid hotshot set for Premier League move, England ace lays out wage demands, Barca to keep Brazilian star

Here are the stories making today’s back pages.

Could Arsenal win the race for Karim Benzema? The France international striker has long-been linked with a move to Manchester United, along with team-mates Gareth Bale, Alvaro Morata and Ronaldo.