Search

RUMOUR MILL: Real Madrid eye double swoop for Hazard and Mbappe

editorial image
0
Have your say

Spanish and European champions Real Madrid could sign Chelsea’s Belgium forward Eden Hazard (pictured), 26, and Monaco and France striker Kylian Mbappe, 18, in the summer transfer market.

That, and the best of the rest of the day’s rumours, below.

Back to the top of the page