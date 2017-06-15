Search

RUMOUR MILL: Everton target AC Milan striker | Morata set to complete £65m move to Man United next week

Carlos Bacca

Carlos Bacca

0
Have your say

Here are today’s big football rumours.

They include Everton chasing AC Milan striker Carlose Bacca and Machester United closing in on Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata.

Back to the top of the page